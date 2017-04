ASHLAND, MA (WHDH) - Ashland Police and Fire crews are currently on scene at Ashland High School investigating a suspicious package.

It was found outside of the building.

Ashland Police say all students and staff are safe.

Parents are asked not to come to the school

Stay with 7News as we get updates on this breaking story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)