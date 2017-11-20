SHARON, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a troubling message found on a bathroom stall at Sharon High school.

The student responsible allegedly admitted to writing the threat and police say this student will be charged.

Police said the threat was also shared on a Snapchat group.

In a message to parents, the superintendent of schools wrote:

Based on the details and information that we have received from the Sharon Police, we believe that Sharon High School and all of our schools are safe. There is no imminent threat to our students and staff.

School officials said as a precaution there will be a larger police presence at the performances of “The Wiz” throughout the week.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)