Police investigating two car crash on I-93 South

Police are investigating a two car crash that happened on I-93 South around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The crash happened near Exit 14 in Dorchester.

At least one person was taken to a local hospital.

There is no world on the cause of the crash, or any updates on the current condition of those involved.

Police are continuing their investigation, 7News will bring updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)