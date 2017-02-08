Police: Investigation underway after explosive devices found in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating multiple explosions that took place in the city of Easthampton over the weekend.

Police Chief Robert Alberti said Tuesday the department received reports of explosions Sunday night in the Ferry Street area and an area near Lower Mill Pond.

Alberti says officers found detonated explosive devices as well as undetonated ones along the southern bank of the pond.

He says the investigation was ongoing Tuesday and involves the state fire marshal’s office and the FBI.

