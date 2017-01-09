Police involved in armed standoff with man at Haverhill home

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - State and local police are involved in a standoff with an armed man at a home in Haverhill.

A SWAT team responded Monday afternoon to a home on Franklin Street on reports of a man barricaded inside.

Police said the man may have fired a shot at officers when they arrived.

Investigators are negotiating with the man.

Air and K9 units are at the scene.

It’s not clear what caused the standoff.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

