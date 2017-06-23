Police: Islamic society receives threatening letter

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Portland, Maine, say an Islamic group received a letter in the mail making threats toward the Muslim community.

Lt. Robert Martin said Friday the Islamic Society of Portland received the letter Tuesday. He said police are working to identify the source of the threat, and that the department is working closely with postal inspectors and with the Maine Attorney General’s office.

Martin said police are not aware of any other threats. He said the letter may have originated overseas.

He did not comment on the contents of the letter.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police.

