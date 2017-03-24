Police issue amber alert after two kids taken in stolen car

Cathedral City, CA (WHDH) — Police in California issued an amber alert after two children were inside a car that was stolen.

The car was stolen in Cathedral City which is near Palm Springs.

The two boys, ages one and two, were inside the white Honda accord that belongs to their babysitter.

Police say she stepped out of the car for a second and when she returned it was gone.

Police are still looking for the car and children.

