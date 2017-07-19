Police issue shelter-in-place order as suspect sought in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, MA (WHDH) - Police in Newburyport are asking those in the Port Plaza area to shelter in place as they search for a potentially armed suspect.

According to information on the department’s Facebook page, a perimeter has been set up in the area as police search for a 19-year-old Hispanic man who fled from police.

Officials say the man is wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

