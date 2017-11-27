Police issue silver alert for missing Southbridge man

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - State Police are asking for help in finding a man who has a serious memory impairment.
Police say Dennis Gahagan, 64 of Southbridge, was last seen Sunday evening at around 7 p.m.
Officials say he left his home without telling family where he was going and said he was feeling ill.
Gahagan has a cell phone but it appears to be turned off.
Gahagan is 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with gray hair and hazel-colored eyes.
Police say he may be driving a gray 2006 Toyota Tacoma 2-door truck, with Massachusetts registration ISD 930.
Anyone who sees Gahagan or the truck is asked to contact Southbridge Police at 508-764-5420.
