Police issue silver alert for missing Southbridge man

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - State Police are asking for help in finding a man who has a serious memory impairment.

Police say Dennis Gahagan, 64 of Southbridge, was last seen Sunday evening at around 7 p.m.

Officials say he left his home without telling family where he was going and said he was feeling ill.

Gahagan has a cell phone but it appears to be turned off.

Gahagan is 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with gray hair and hazel-colored eyes.

Police say he may be driving a gray 2006 Toyota Tacoma 2-door truck, with Massachusetts registration ISD 930.

Anyone who sees Gahagan or the truck is asked to contact Southbridge Police at 508-764-5420.

