HALIFAX, MA (WHDH) - The Halifax Police Department issued a warning to the public after a woman said she was sexually assaulted while walking her dog.

The incident happened Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in the bogs off of Lingan Street.

Police said they are not releasing specific details out of respect for the woman and so they do not jeopardize their investigation.

“It’s very upsetting. Every neighborhood doesn’t want to hear about someone being assaulted, especially in a place where it’s a great place to walk your dog and just get some exercise,” said one woman who lives in the neighborhood.

Police are searching for the suspect accused of the sexual assault.

Officers are encouraging people to get their outdoor activities done during the day and to not walk alone when it gets dark.

Anyone who lives in the area and noticed anything Sunday evening is asked to contact the Halifax Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)