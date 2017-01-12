Police: Jogger attacked with tree branch near Boston College

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman jogging on a path near the Chestnut Hill Reservoir was struck Wednesday with a tree branch, Boston College Police said.

Two white men, in their 20’s, hit the woman over the head just before 5:30 p.m., according to police.

The suspects fled on foot in the area of Beacon Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue. The victim told police that the men had blonde hair. They were said to be wearing dark clothes.

The woman was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.

