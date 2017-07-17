BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say it appears that a Johns Hopkins University student athlete found dead last week near the campus accidentally fell to her death from a high-rise building near the campus.

Baltimore police spokesman T. J. Smith said at a news conference Monday that it appears that Abigail Bastien of Sandusky, Ohio, fell a significant distance. Smith says police are still awaiting toxicology results, but “everything points” to her death being accidental.

University officials say Bastien was found dead Thursday morning.

Basient, who was entering her sophomore year, was a sprinter on the track and field team and a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. The university says Bastien’s coaches say she always had a smile on her face and loved being a student-athlete.

