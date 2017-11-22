Gulf Shores, AL (WHDH) — A police K-9 in Alabama decided to join his fellow officers in a work out.

Video captured the K-9 doing push-ups in order to stay in shape and keep up with the bad guys.

“K9 Nitro, Officer Cowan and Officer Hancock are getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law,” the department wrote on their Facebook page.

The 2-year-old’s debut is part of a holiday campaign called 9 p.m. routine that encourages residents to lock up their valuables before going to bed.

