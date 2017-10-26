Police K9 vehicle involved in crash in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Officials say a Hull K9 police vehicle was involved in a crash in Bridgewater Thursday morning.

The vehicle crashed on Bedford Street near Grove Street, according to police.

A male officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. There is no word on whether a K9 was in the vehicle.

The roof of the second vehicle involved had to be removed to get the driver out of the car. There is no official word on the extent of those injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

