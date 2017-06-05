Police: Kararoke fan spots fugitive singing at bar

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted by New Hampshire authorities for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender was arrested after an alert karaoke fan spotted him singing at a Massachusetts pub.

Police say Ron Duby Jr., the U.S. Marshal’s “Fugitive of the Week” on May 31, was a contestant at a karaoke event at the pub in North Chelmsford on Saturday night.

The 43-year-old Duby was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire, for not appearing in court on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

He was scheduled to appear in Lowell District Court on Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)