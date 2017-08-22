Police: Kennedy family members incited partygoers into ‘mob’

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Police in Massachusetts say a member of the Kennedy family screamed incoherently and threw himself into a wall after he was confronted by police responding to complaints about a loud party and fireworks.

Barnstable police say officers responded to a home near the family compound in Hyannis Port early Sunday morning on noise complaints.

Police say 52-year-old Matthew “Max” Kennedy and his daughter, 22-year-old Caroline Kennedy, were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and violating the town’s noise law. They both were later released on their own recognizance.

Before his arrest, Kennedy “screamed incoherently,” “threw himself at the wall,” and “stiffened” his arms in an attempt to prevent being handcuffed, according to a police report. The police report said he also “…grabbed a wall cabinet (filled with glass valuables) and threw it, smashing the contents.”

Officers said a “large number” of party guests surrounded them and were yelling, “You don’t know who you’re messing with” and “He was a district attorney.” Kennedy served as the assistant district attorney in Philadelphia from 1992 to 1995.

Backup was called to the scene. Police said the Kennedy’s actions “incited the crowd into an angry mob.” Once outside of the home, police said Caroline Kennedy grabbed hold of a cruiser door and opened it. She was subsequently placed under arrest.

Matthew Kennedy pleaded not guilty to disturbing the peace charges at his arraignment Monday. Caroline Kennedy will be arraigned Nov. 22. It’s unclear if she has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

Matthew Kennedy is an author and the ninth child of Robert and Ethel Kennedy.

