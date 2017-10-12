Lakeville man charged with shooting, killing neighbor’s golden retriever

LAKEVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Police say they have charged a Lakeville man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s golden retriever with malicious killing a domesticated animal.

Mark J. Vasseur, 62, of Susan Lane, claimed he killed the 1-year-old dog on Sunday in act of self defense.

Vasseur said two of his neighbor’s dogs were trying to get into his chicken coop. When he went outside to scare the dogs away, a German Shepard ran past, but the golden retriever became aggressive, snarling and showing teeth before charging.

“What can I do?” Vasseur asked. “I don’t want to be bit by a dog.”

Police spent several days deliberating in an effort to determine whether Vasseur was within his rights to shoot and kill the young dog.

Vasseur is slated to be arraigned at a later date.

