GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO (WHDH) — A Colorado woman thought she was in some ticket trouble when she was pulled over on her way to work, but it turned out to be a pleasant surprise.

The officers visited the woman, Naomi Norelli, at her workplace and gave her groceries, cash to cover the ticket and even a toy for her son.

“Someone just did something they did not have to do, they did not have to go out of their way, they could of just left me with a ticket…that’s really amazing,” said Norelli

“Obviously police officers are human as well and sometimes we have stories that just tug at our heart strings as well,” said Commander Eric Schmitt, of the Greenwood Village Police.

The mother has been through some tough times, and the officers wanted to lend a hand.

The mother has battled cancer, lost her job and struggled to make ends meet. She was thankful for the extra help and a compassionate police force.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)