Police: Level 3 sex offender wanted for failing to register

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Dartmouth are asking for the public’s help in locating a level 3 sex offender who they say failed to register in the town.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Brad Santos, 41, police announced Thursday.

Anyone with information on Santos’ whereabouts is asked to contact police.

No additional details were immediately available.

