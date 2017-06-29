Police link recently deceased killer to 1976 disappearance

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Maine police say a convicted killer who died this week likely killed his girlfriend more than 40 years ago, and they’re asking the public to help find her body.

Albert Cochran died Tuesday. The 79-year-old was sentenced in 1999 to life in prison for the 1976 murder of Janet Baxter.

Cochran’s girlfriend, Pauline Rourke, disappeared two weeks after Baxter’s death.

Cold case investigators told the Morning Sentinel on Wednesday that Cochran said Rourke’s body is in a well near Smithfield, but he did not admit killing her.

He said the well was lined with slate on top. Anyone who recognizes the description is asked to call police.

Cochran had previously served time for murdering his wife and was charged but not convicted of killing their three children.

