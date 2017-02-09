Police: Loaded gun found near elementary school

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Police in Bristol say no one was injured when a loaded gun was found outside a city elementary school.

Police say students on their way to school found the 9mm handgun at around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday. The weapon was lying in a grassy area off a bus path that leads to the front entrance of the school.

Lt. Richard Guerrera says students reported the discovery to school staff.

School officials say parents were notified of the incident around 9:30 a.m.

Police are investigating.

