QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an assault on an MBTA bus in Quincy.

Investigators say the man assaulted a passenger with a knife near the Quincy Center station last month.

The victim is doing okay.

Police are trying to identify the suspect.

