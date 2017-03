TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police are searching for women who they say are trying to take money from vulnerable grandparents.

Investigators say these women have called grandparents telling them their grandchildren are in jail and that they need money to bail them out.

Police say the women have taken more than $12,000 from people in five other states.

