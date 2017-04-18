Police looking at multiple vehicles after child killed in Milford hit and run

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Milford are now expanding their search for the car accused of striking and killing a 5-year-old boy over the weekend.

On Monday, police said they were looking for a red Scion they believed was involved in the crash. They would still like to talk to that driver, but they have some other cars of interest as well.

All of this, while the family prepares to lay the little boy to rest.

The 5-year-old was set to enter kindergarten next year. He loved Woody from Toy Story, riding his bike and soccer.

He was killed by a hit and run driver Easter Sunday. He was from Framingham and was visiting family on Water Street in Milford when the crash happened.

Police are looking for a number of cars of interest now, first releasing a photo of a bright red Scion with tinted windows.

Then, late on Monday night, police towed a navy blue Chevy Traverse. Police investigated the car after it was towed for evidence. They wont say if it was involved in the crash but they are looking at multiple vehicles from the area at the time.

Family members are begging the driver to come forward.

“Can you please turn yourself in,” said one family member. “We need justice, this little boy didn’t deserve to pass away.”

