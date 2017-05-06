Police looking for answers after double-murder at upscale South Boston apartment

BOSTON (WHDH) - An apartment in South Boston that bills itself as one of Boston’s most luxurious residences was the scene of a double murder that ended in a shootout Friday night.

Two people were found dead in the penthouse of the luxury building in South Boston. A terrifying double murder was carried out on the top floor.

“We have a guy here who just killed two people and had nothing to lose,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.

When police arrived at the scene, officers say the suspect shot at them, and police returned fire.

RELATED: Security concerns raise questions after South Boston double-murder

Police weren’t hit, but the suspect was hit multiple times.

The suspect has since been identified as 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira of Chelsea. He is expected to survive.

Sources tell 7News he was arrested in July for a bank robbery.

Police only say that the victims — a man and woman in their 50s — suffered “significant trauma.”

Neighbors were stunned at the incident.

Another penthouse in the building sold for about $2.5 million last year.

Police say they believe there was some sort of relationship between the killer and his victims.

For more information and to hear from neighbors, check out the video above.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)