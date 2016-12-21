Police looking for driver following high-speed chase

police-lights

YORK, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine and New Hampshire are looking for a driver following a high-speed chase that reached over 100 miles an hour in both states.

Police say a New Hampshire state trooper tried to stop a car that was swerving across lanes on Interstate 95 North in Hampton early Wednesday. The driver didn’t stop and led police on a chase into Maine.

Troopers said the chase ended north of the toll plaza in York, Maine. The driver lost a front tire, escaped, and ran into the woods.

