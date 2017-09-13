Police looking for drugs find huge stash of sneakers, shoes

WAREHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police searching for drugs at a Massachusetts home found something unexpected — more than 250 pairs of sneakers and shoes worth about $50,000.

Wareham police say the footwear they found while executing a search warrant at the home of a couple out on bail after a previous drug arrest was either brand new and still in boxes or were considered collector’s items.

Investigators also found more than 38 grams of heroin, cocaine, Suboxone strips, and approximately 40 unidentified pills, along with cutting agents, plastic bags, and a scale.

Police arrested 31-year-old Mario Ogletree and 28-year-old Christine Quinn on several drug offenses. They pleaded not guilty at their arraignments Tuesday and were held on $100,000 bail each. They had their bail revoked in the prior case.

