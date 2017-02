DUDLEY, MA (WHDH) - Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Dudley Thursday night.

Investigators say surveillance video captured the suspect threatening the clerk with a knife and demanding cash.

The man then ran out of the store.

