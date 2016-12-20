Police looking for missing person from Methuen

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help as they look for a missing man from Methuen.

Robert Ortiz, 28, was last seen at 29 Ash St. in Lowell on Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 168 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his arms, along with a Chinese symbol on his neck.

He has shoulder-length light brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing black pants, a gray and white long-sleeve shirt, a black sweatshirt and Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Methuen Police Dept. at 978-983-8698.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)