Police looking for shoplifter who assaulted a Macy’s employee

SALEM, N.H. (AP) - Police are searching for a man who punched a woman in the face inside a department store.

Video from a Macy’s in Salem, New Hampshire showed the moment that the suspected thief assaulted a store employee as she attempted to stop him from leaving.

Police say the man in the video stole more than $1,000 worth of sunglasses.

They then say the suspect got into a silver Mazda sedan and took off.

 

 

