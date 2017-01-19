Police looking for suspect after teen assaulted in Hingham

HINGHAM (WHDH) - Hingham Police are looking for a suspect after a report of a teenage girl who was assaulted on Wednesday.

According to police, a girl was walking on North Street at approximately 9 p.m. when she was approached from behind by a man.

The suspect grabbed her and pulled her pants down, but she fought back, screaming and kicking the man.

The man ran away toward Station Street. The victim ran into a local business and reported the incident.

Officials say the man never spoke. He is described as a skinny man, 5-foot-5, wearing tight black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a black mask over his face.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 781-741-1443.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)