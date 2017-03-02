Police looking for suspect in case from 1998

Authorities in New Hampshire and across the country are looking for a man wanted for arson and stealing a sailboat back in 1998.

James Hill is the suspect and he was declared dead after that boat was found run ashore with no sign of him.

But he was spotted in Florida where police found a vehicle in a river with some of his belongings.

Hill has ties to New England.

He used to work in New Hampshire as a carpenter.

