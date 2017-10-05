Police looking for suspects after “bottle bombs” found in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Hudson, New Hampshire are looking for a suspect or suspects in connection with “bottle bombs” found on the lawns of homes on Barbara Lane.

The devices, also referred to as “Drano bombs,” combine drain cleaner and aluminum, which causes a chemical reaction that makes the capped bottles explode.

Police say the devices are dangerous if mishandled.

Officials say the Nashua Police Bomb Squad responded to the area on Sept. 29 to deal with one of these devices.

Anyone who sees the items or who has any information about possible suspects are asked to contact Hudson Police at 603-886-6011.

