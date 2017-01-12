Police looking for suspects after home invasion, robbery in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Bridgewater are searching for three suspects after a reported home invasion and robbery early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a convenience store in Randolph after a person from Bridgewater had reportedly been taken at gunpoint. The victim, a 56-year-old man, told police three suspects broke into his apartment on Spring Street between 1 and 2 a.m. and was blindfolded and forced into a vehicle.

Those suspects, described as three black men — two with handguns — drove him to several banks and forced him to take out money.

The victim was reportedly beaten and dropped off at the store in Randolph. He was eventually taken to Brockton Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking at bank surveillance footage and have seen a light-skinned black man covering his face and holding an ATM card. The suspects’ vehicle is light-colored.

Bridgewater Police say they will release more information as necessary.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Bridgewater Police at 508-697-6118.

