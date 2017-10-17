DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Dorchester Holiday Inn Express on Boston Street.

William Evans, Commissioner of the Boston Police Department, said a man in his 20’s got shot and killed on the fifth floor around 4:20 a.m.

The suspects then ran and pulled the fire alarm, Evans added.

Police took several hotel guests to Boston Police Headquarters to give statements on what they saw and heard.

Police are also reviewing surveillance video from in and around the hotel.

Evans does not believe this incident was a random act, saying the man was targeted.

Police are working to identify the man who was killed.

