Police looking for suspects after West Bridgewater hit and run

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - The search continues for two suspects who police say hit a van and took off.

Police say they had been chasing the suspects on the Brockton – West Bridgewater line Saturday night.

After the crash the suspects apparently ditched the heavily damaged car and ran away.

The person in the van was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)