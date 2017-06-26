Police looking for truck that crashed through tolls

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — State police are seeking information on a red truck that crashed through the tolls and kept going on the Spaulding Turnpike in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Police said the truck was traveling southbound on the turnpike when it crashed through the tolls at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

A toll attendant was in the booth that was struck, but wasn’t hurt.

Police said the truck had a blue and white lift, or “cherry picker” with the words “A. Richardson Trucking” on it.

After the crash, two lanes of the Rochester tolls were closed for an hour. The center lane of the Rochester tolls will remain closed for the next couple days as crews work to repair the damaged booth.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)