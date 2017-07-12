Police looking into second reported incident of item thrown at car on Route 3

TYNGSBORO, MA (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after tractor-trailer operator reported an object striking his windshield at just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, causing it to overturn on Route 3 South.

According to State Police, the driver told investigators he believed a wooden log hit his vehicle. After being struck, the rear trailer of the truck flipped onto the road.

State Troopers were told a person was seen standing near the woods at the same time the object was allegedly thrown.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from Warren, was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing to determine whether an object was thrown.

According to police, a similar incident occurred the same area on June 22, when a Honda Civic traveling along Route 3 southbound in Chelmsford was struck by an object.

This object hit the car’s windshield, causing the car to swerve off road.

The object, assumed to be a rock, caused the driver to veer into a ditch.

The 22-year-old driver also reported seeing someone on the wooded line at the same time the object hit her car.

The location of the incident on June 22 was only two exits away from where Wednesday’s tractor-trailer rollover occurred.

Police are looking into whether the two incidents are connected. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact State Police.

