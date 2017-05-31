Police looking to identify suspect in Billerica lottery ticket theft

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - Police in Billerica are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a theft of lottery tickets.

Police say they believe the suspect in the video stole lottery tickets from a Shell gas station in Billerica on Boston Road on May 17 at around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Billerica Police at 978-671-0900.

You can see the video below.

