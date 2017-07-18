Police: Lyft driver shot at while on I-93 in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Place and local police are searching for two suspects after a Lyft driver said his car was shot at early Tuesday morning on I-93 north in Braintree.

State Police said the driver flagged down a trooper on Furnace Brook Parkway in Quincy, claiming another motorist fired two shots at his Toyota Prius.

“He was very upset. It was a close call,” said State Trooper Andrew Chiachio.

The shooting happened near exit 6 at around 5:20 a.m. Police said they found a bullet hole in one of the doors, as well as a broken window.

The driver, Marcos Fernandez of Attleboro, was headed to Logan Airport. He told Chiachio that two men in a dark-colored Dodge Charger pulled alongside him and shot at him twice.

“He’s not hurt but he’s scared,” said Helmut Pedroza, Hernandez’s brother.

Police said they do not know of any connection between the victim and the suspects. They are investigating whether the incident is a case of mistaken identity, a random act, or a case of road rage. The victim told troopers nothing happened leading up to the shooting.

“It appears to be random. We have no explanation for it,” said Chiachio.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police. The incident is under investigation.

