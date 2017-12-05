NEW YORK (WHDH) - A machete-wielding suspect was shot and killed in New York City early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened after police went to serve a search warrant at an apartment

Police say the man refused orders to drop his weapon, and they shot him once in the chest.

The suspect, who was not the person authorities were initially searching for, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities later found the primary suspect and arrested him.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)