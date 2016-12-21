BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing in Boston’s North End.

A suspect has been taken into custody on Wednesday.

Police say officials located and apprehended the suspect, Anthony Spinelli, 44 of Leominster, in Revere.

The incident happened on Tuesday on the third floor of an apartment building for the elderly and disabled.

The victim suffered life threatening injuries.

Spinelli will be charged with armed assault with intent to murder.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)