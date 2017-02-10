Police make arrest in Thursday night murder in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - A 34-year-old Haverhill man was arrested in connection with Thursday night’s shooting death.

Massachusetts State Police arrested Sean LaRose late Thursday night in Amesbury.

LaRose is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Joseph Smith.

Around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Haverhill Police responded to 25 Portland Street for reports of shots fire.

They found Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled in a stolen car.

LaRose will be arraigned Friday morning at Haverhill District Court for Murder and Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

