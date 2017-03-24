Police: Malden man traveled to New Hampshire, raped boy he met online

LONDONDERRY, NH (WHDH) - A Malden man is facing charges after police said he sexually assaulted a “juvenile male” who he reportedly met online.

Matthew Adey, 47, is accused of traveling to the victim’s residence in Lodndonderry, New Hamphire, where the alleged assault took place on March 6.

Adey met the victim in an online chat group, according to a police report.

State police arrested the Massachusetts man on Monday. He waived extradition and was taken into custody by Londonderry police.

Adey was arraigned Friday on three counts of felonious sexual assault and was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail.

He is due back in court on April 4.

