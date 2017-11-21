EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — A lockdown of a suburban Minneapolis mall apparently resulted from a man who carried a gun case into a sporting goods store in search of service on his gun.

Eden Prairie Center was locked down midday Tuesday. Police said a mall employee told them during the lockdown that the man with the gun case had entered the Scheels sporting goods store to have his gun serviced.

Police said when the man was told that location had no gun services, he left the mall.

Eden Prairie Center has 120 stores and restaurants, an 18-screen movie theater and an indoor play area in about 1.3 million square feet. Eden Prairie is about 10 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

