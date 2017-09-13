Police: Man accidentally shot through reporter’s window

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) — Police in the Vermont city of Winooski say a bullet that went through the apartment of a regional television reporter was fired accidentally.

The Burlington Free Press reports Winooski Police identified 21-year-old Tyler LaValley as the person who fired the gun. Police say LaValley considering buying the gun and accidentally discharged the weapon when he was handling it.

New England Cable News reporter Jack Thurston says he was getting ready for bed when he heard the sound and immediately knew it was a gunshot. Thurston says he later he found a hole in a window and the bullet lodged in a storage box.

LaValley has been ordered to complete a community justice program.

Police say LaValley will also take lessons in how to handle firearms

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)