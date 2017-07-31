Police: Man arrested after buying drugs inside store

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been arrested after police say he engaged in a drug transaction inside the women’s clothing section of a big box store.

The Taunton Daily Gazette reports police were monitoring the parking lot of the Taunton Depot Shopping Center on July 20 after receiving several complaints of people selling drugs in the area.

Officers say a 30-year-old Middleborough man met with three others in front of a Target in the shopping center, and then bought five grams of the synthetic opioid fentanyl inside.

Taunton police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrested the man shortly afterward. He has been charged with possession to distribute a Class B substance.

