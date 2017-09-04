Police: Man arrested after crashing car stolen from NYC

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — Police say a driver was arrested in Rhode Island after crashing a vehicle that was reported stolen from New York City.

Coventry police say the car hit a utility pole Sunday morning on state Route 117, leading authorities to close part of the road.

Police say the operator, identified as Khalif Davis, fled the scene on foot. They say he was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Police say Davis was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and other offenses. He was arraigned at the police station. It couldn’t be determined Monday if he has an attorney.

