Police: Man arrested after shot fired inside Augusta Walmart

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a man has been taken into custody after a shot was fired inside the Walmart in Augusta.

Authorities say the suspect walked into the store with a firearm around 8 p.m. Monday. Police say the suspect got into a confrontation with another man who was trying to disarm him.

Officials say one shot was fired within the building. Police say no one was hurt.

Augusta Police Deputy Chief Jared Mills says the suspect was taken into custody after an officer who was nearby responded to the scene.

Mills says a woman died outside of the store in a separate situation. The medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance video from the store. An investigation continues.

