Police: Man arrested after threat to kill officers prompts hourslong standoff in Scituate

SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Police have arrested a Massachusetts man accused of making threats against officers in Scituate, which prompted a standoff and lockdown Tuesday morning at three schools.

Massachusetts State Police and Scituate Police responded to an area near Route 3A after receiving a call from a distraught woman who reported that her friend made suicidal statements and took off into the woods along the highway.

Douglas Simonovitch, 46, of Oxford, threatened to take his own life and kill officers in the town, according to police.

“He indicated that he was armed with 2 .45’s and 14-round clips. If we approached him, he would shoot police,” Chief Mike Stewart said.

A SWAT team, FBI agents, a state police chopper and K9 dogs were called the scene. Simonovitch was taken into custody after a four-hour standoff.

Police said Simonovitch appeared to be drunk and troubled when he was taken into custody.

“There is indication he may have been in the armed services for a couple of years,” Stewart said.

Cushing Elementary School, Gates Middle School and Scituate High School all sheltered in place while crews worked to apprehend the man. Residents in the town say a reverse 911 call was sent out, asking them to stay indoors.

Simonovitch has not been charged in connection with the standoff, but was charged with violating a restraining order that was filed against him last week.

NOW: Suspect in #Scituate manhunt is in custody. Job well done by all involved. 👍🏼👍🏼 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 10, 2017

